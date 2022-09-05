Donna Mae Leslie of Eau Claire, WI died on Saturday, August 27. Donna was born on January 27, 1937, in Janesville, WI to Garvin and Florence Catlin. She graduated from Regis High School in Eau Claire in 1955. Donna married Ralph Leslie on September 1st, 1956. She and Jerry Colby were married on June 20, 1995.
For many years, Donna and Ralph owned and operated Eau Claire Roofing Company from their farm on Highway 12 just east of Eau Claire. They raised prime Black Angus cattle and helped their children successfully show quarter horses for many years. Donna was always active in the community and was always busy helping others. From senior center activities to holiday feasts for shut-ins and those without families, Donna made sure those who needed it most felt special. Virtually all friends of her children called Donna their second mother, such was her level of caring for everyone who came to her door.
She is preceded in death by her parents Garvin and Florence, brother Thomas Catlin, 1st husband Ralph, and 2nd husband Jerry Colby. She is survived by her daughter Kim Leslie of Ocala, FL; son Steve Leslie and wife Peggy of Hood River, Oregon; daughter Kari Kelsall and husband Brad of Ocala, FL; granddaughter April Chen, her husband Frank and great-granddaughter Harper. There are many more children, now grown, who she treated as her own over the years who will join the immediate family in forever remembering Donna’s legacy of love and unconditional support to all who needed it.
Throughout her life, Donna loved animals of every size and species. Her home was always filled with dogs and cats old and young, and the family will always remember laughing together about the days they rode ponies through Donna’s kitchen and living room.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to: Eau Claire County Humane Society, care of Capital Campaign Building Fund, 3900 Old Town Hall Rd, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
Visitation and Services will be held September 9, 2022, at Stokes, Prock, and Mundt Funeral Home, 535 South Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, WI 54720. Friends may call from 1 pm to 4 pm, service at 4 pm, food to follow. Final resting place will be Chapel of Resurrection Calvary Mausoleum, Eau Claire, WI.
Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.