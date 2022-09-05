Donna Mae Leslie of Eau Claire, WI died on Saturday, August 27. Donna was born on January 27, 1937, in Janesville, WI to Garvin and Florence Catlin. She graduated from Regis High School in Eau Claire in 1955. Donna married Ralph Leslie on September 1st, 1956. She and Jerry Colby were married on June 20, 1995.

For many years, Donna and Ralph owned and operated Eau Claire Roofing Company from their farm on Highway 12 just east of Eau Claire. They raised prime Black Angus cattle and helped their children successfully show quarter horses for many years. Donna was always active in the community and was always busy helping others. From senior center activities to holiday feasts for shut-ins and those without families, Donna made sure those who needed it most felt special. Virtually all friends of her children called Donna their second mother, such was her level of caring for everyone who came to her door.

