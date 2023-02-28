Donna McNamara
Donna (Miller) McNamara, 84, of Jim Falls, town of Anson, was called home on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Meadowbrook at Bloomer under the care of St. Croix Hospice.
Donna was born July 16, 1938 the daughter of Lloyd and Mildred (Strassburg) Miller.
On June 27, 1956, Donna married Marlyn McNamara, Sr. at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. Side by side, they had seven children, Little Donna, Marlyn Jr., Shelly, Katie, Jim, Bob and Tammy.
Donna worked at Mason Shoe mailing room for years, but more than that, she had an amazing talent for cakes and cookies. She made and decorated wedding cakes and cakes for every occasion. She also made and decorated cookies one by one by the hundreds.
Donna then went on to be an LPN at age 57. Her last years were spent at Home Suite Home and then Meadowbrook at Bloomer.
Donna is survived by two sons, Marlyn (Anne) McNamara Jr. of Cadott and Bob (Karen) McNamara of Chippewa Falls; one daughter, Katie Kucera of Chippewa Falls; brother, Lloyd Miller of Bloomer; sister, Nancy Dilegge of Boyd;, one son-in-law, Tom Razer, Sr of Jim Falls; 11 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren..
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Marlyn Sr. on October 31, 2001; children, Jim, Tammy, Shelly and little Donna, her parents; brothers, Joe and Ronald Miller; granddaughter, Brooke Patterson; grandson, TJ Razer; and son-in-law, Frank Kucera.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 2 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Jim Gale will be officiating. Interment will be in Copp Cemetery in the town of Anson.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her extended family at Meadowbrook at Bloomer nursing home in Bloomer — She loved you all!
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com
