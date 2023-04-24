Donna Mae Mercer, 90, of Eau Claire passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems — Eau Claire.
Donna was born to Morris and Madge (Jordan) Nelson on December 30, 1932, in Eau Claire, WI.
In 1954, Donna married the love of her life, Arthur Mercer, who served in the United States Army. They lived in several states during his time in service. They moved back to Eau Claire after her husband retired from the service, where she made home for her and her family.
Donna loved to cook for her family and loved ones, and had a passion for baking, and was especially well known for her cookies. She enjoyed playing dice games, spending time spoiling her cats, gardening and had much passion for feeding the birds in her backyard. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Donna is survived by her daughters, Joye (John) Mooney of Eau Claire and Pamela Boerger of Eau Claire; sister-in-law and very special friend, Betty Winget; 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and one special niece, Jeanne, who was very close.
Donna is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Mercer; her parents; and her sister, Deneese.
An inurnment will be held at Lakeview Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.smithfuneralec.com.
