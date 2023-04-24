Donna Mercer.jpg

Donna Mae Mercer, 90, of Eau Claire passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems — Eau Claire.

Donna was born to Morris and Madge (Jordan) Nelson on December 30, 1932, in Eau Claire, WI.

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Mercer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

