A Celebration of Life for Donna L. Miner, 72, will be held May 21st at 12:00 p.m. at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services & Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Dr., Altoona, WI. Chaplain Nathan Anderson will officiate & a meal will follow service. Inurnment will be later in Frazier Cemetery, Prospect Community, Dry Prong, LA. Burial will be next to her mother and father. Pastor Steven Honeycutt will officiate the graveside service.
Donna L. Miner went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Sunday, November 7, 2021.
Donna was the oldest of three daughters born to the late Fritz & Trez Miner of Eau Claire, WI. Donna graduated from Memorial High School in 1967 and went on to earn an Associate Degree in accounting from CVTC in 1969. She worked for 20+ years for the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development until her retirement.
Donna loved being a greeter at Valleybrook Church and loved attending Bible studies. Bible reading and prayer were cherished by her in her daily life. She loved being able to support many missionaries who are proclaiming the Gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the world.
She raised two Shelties, Freddie and Gracie Allan, and one senior cat, Sammi. Donna deeply loved her family and her friends. Those left to cherish her memory will remember her kind & generous heart. She was happiest when she was giving her time and talents to those around her.
She was preceded in death by her baby brother, her parents, and both maternal & paternal grandparents. Those remaining survivors left to cherish their many memories include her two sisters, Sherry (Brian) Dolan and Deborah (John) Miner-Shong; niece, Rose (Joshua) Dolan-Neill; nephew, Brendan Dolan; great-nieces, Camille Smith and Sinead Dolan-Neill; and a great-nephew, Finn Dolan-Neill.
