Donna Mae Myren, age 83, of rural Whitehall, died on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Donna was born on March 14, 1938 in the town of Pleasant Valley in Eau Claire County to Stanford and Gena (Olson) Stuber. She lived with her parents on a farm in the town of Clear Creek in Eau Claire County. Donna attended the Kneeland Elementary School (eight grades) and graduated from the Osseo High School in 1956. She worked at National Presto Industries in the payroll department from 1956 through 1959 and from 1966 to 1970.
Donna married Gerald Myren on May 10, 1958 in Cleghorn and continued the farming endeavor in the town of Hale in Trempealeau County until April of 1983 when they moved to the town of Lincoln, rural Whitehall.
Donna started in the education field as a Title 1 Teacher’s Aide in March of 1972 at the Pigeon Falls Elementary School and transferred to the Whitehall School District Bookkeeper position, retiring in January of 2001.
Donna was a member of Saint Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in German Valley, rural Whitehall, taught Sunday School for several years and was a member of the Ladies Aid and the church choir.
Donna loved reading, watching television, traveling and most of all, spending time with the family.
Donna and Gerald were blessed with three children, Pamela (deceased), David (Beth) of Eagan, MN and Daniel (Tonya) of Osseo; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, two sisters, Marlene (Daryl) Schlesser of rural Arcadia and Sandra (Jerry) Vetterkind of rural Strum; two brothers, Warren (Karen) of Eau Claire and Dale (Barbara) of Altoona and a sister-in-law, Paula Norelius of Colfax.
In addition to her parents and daughter, Donna was preceded in death by a brother, Norman and a sister, Joyce.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in Saint Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church with burial in the church cemetery both in rural Whitehall. Pastor David Knefelkamp will officiate.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service.
The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.