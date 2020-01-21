Donna Price

Donna J. Price, age 85, of Menomonie, WI passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Donna Jean Leach was born Dec. 20, 1934 in Menomonie, WI to Ward and Mabel (Middlestadt) Leach.
On June 19, 1953, Donna married Gerald W. Price at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie. She was a member of Women of the Moose and Peace Lutheran Church and enjoyed volunteering for both as well as multiple other organizations.
Donna’s hobbies included ceramics, crocheting, baking and she was an avid gardener. She also loved spending time with her family.
In her early years, Donna worked as a cook at the Kernel Restaurant. She also held various positions at the Dunn County Health Care Center. Donna’s compassion for people was unmatched. She will be sadly missed.
Donna is survived by her four children, Teri (Jeff) Sewall, Penny (Steven) Thomas, Steven (Carol) Price and Michael Price; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers; one sister; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald; her parents; four brothers and four sisters.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie, with Pastor Bob Friese officiating. There will be visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be in Teegarden Cemetery in the Town of Lucas, Dunn Co. WI at later date.
