Donna. J Reichert. 56 of Eau Claire, passed away Monday March 9, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in April 28, 1963 in Eau Claire, to L. Jerome (Romie) and Ruth Adele (Ruthie Hudson) Reichert. She graduated from Bloomer High school in 1981. Following graduation, D.J. served our communities as a CNA and later became a Unit Coordinator. She married Michael “Spook” Murphy on August 29, 2003. D.J. loved being outdoors and casting a line. She enjoyed family time and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved camping with Bob even if it was in their backyard!
She is survived by her two children, Jenae (Tory) Shew and Elijah Stone. Her brother Timothy Carl Reichert and her very Special Friend Robert “Horse” Mitchell. She is also survived by Dakotah-Elijah, Austin, Shyann, Zoe and Xavier. Jamie (Stevie) Schneider, Andrea (Chuck) Kohls, Dustin (Erin) Mitchell, as well as more grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and many close friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Michael W. “Spook” Murphy; Brother, Gary Reichert and two sisters Julie A. Ruhe and an infant sister Mary Y. Reichert.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the family are preferred.
Due to the current Covid-19 situation we will have be holding a service at a later date. For updates please visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/382169596077509.