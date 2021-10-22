Donna Roehrich, age 93, of Eau Claire, died Monday, October 18, 2021, at Oakwood Hills Retirement Community, under the care of St. Croix Hospice and her family.
Donna was born May 24, 1928 to the late Alvin and Doris Tofting. She was a proud alum from St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud, MN. She then went on to study business at St. Cloud University. Donna began her career at 3M in St. Paul, MN, where she met her first husband, Paul Howard. They married in June of 1949. From this union came two children, Gordon and Laura. They later divorced in 1961. Following her divorce, she moved to Eau Claire to begin working at the Episcopal Diocese of Eau Claire. Her work brought her all over the world, including London, New York, San Antonio, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and Seattle. While in Eau Claire she met and married Roland “Rollie” Vierbicher in December of 1965 at Christ Church Cathedral. Together they had one son, Charles. Rollie preceded her in death on June 3, 2008. Following Donna’s retirement she volunteered at many places, including Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Eau Claire with Step Force and the Chippewa Valley Museum. In 2004 she was honored for her volunteer work with a Volunteer of the Month Award. Donna was a long-time member of Christ Church Cathedral, serving in many different capacities. Donna married Richard Roehrich in August of 2013. He preceded her in death on December 8, 2020. Donna enjoyed playing bridge with her friends, reading, and praying for her family and friends. Her life centered around her grandchildren; they were the light of her life. She was the matriarch of her family and will be greatly missed.
Special thanks to the staff at Recover Care at Oakwood Hills, especially Dawn, Andrea, and Carly, St. Croix Hospice – Michelle, Paige, and Nancy, and the entire staff at Oakwood Hills.
Memorials preferred to Christ Church Cathedral, Eau Claire.
Donna is survived by her sons, Gordy Howard and Charles (Stephanie) Vierbicher of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Dana, Danielle, Andrew and Nicole Vierbicher, Ben (Heidi) Howard and Megan (Tim Schmidt) Howard, and Emily and Claire Rush; 3 great-grandchildren, Julius, Joe, and Page; son-in-law, Dirk Snyder; sister, Alleen Wicktor of Farmington, MN; step-children, Susan Roehrich, Nancy Larson, Gary (Claudette) Roehrich, Mark (Kristine) Roehrich, and Mary Roehrich; step-grandchildren, Lisa (Jeff) Cain, Christopher (Meghan) Larson, Ashley (Joseph) Johnson, Adam Roehrich, Alexis (Maarten Fröling) Roehrich, Arianna Roehrich; step-great-grandchildren, Addison Cain and Quinn Larson.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Rollie Vierbicher and Richard Roehrich; ex-husband, Paul Howard; daughter, Laura Rush; sons-in-law, Alan Haskins and Jerry Rush; sister, Lois (Bill) Hart; brother-in-law, Jerry Wicktor.
A Burial Office will be held at 11:00am on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Christ Church Cathedral, 510 S. Farwell St, Eau Claire, with The Rev. James Lorenze and The Rev. Ken Van Es officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00am until the time of the service at the church. Inurnment will take place in Christ Church Cathedral Columbarium.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com