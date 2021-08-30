Bloomer Donna Dee Taylor, age 88, passed away at Care Partners in Spooner on August 27, 2021. She was born on June 3, 1933 in Prentice, WI to William and Elvey (Karlen) Dietze. Donna trained as a nurse at the Luther Hospital School of Nursing in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, graduating in 1954. She married Howard Taylor of Black River Falls in 1955. Donna was a wonderful and caring registered nurse for over 50 years, working at the Veterans Home, Maplewood and Dr. Murphy’s Office. She loved being around people and helping others, volunteering as a Sunday School Teacher and at the Senior Center in Bloomer. She was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church, the WELCA and was a vital part of a Bible Study for many years. In her free time she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sight-seeing (including Rustic Roads and Lighthouses) and spending time with her friends and family. Her daughters considered Donna to have been the best mom ever...our love was not just millions, or billions but “allions”!
She is survived by her daughters: Karla Taylor, formerly of Bloomer and now of Duluth MN and Debra Taylor of Duluth; niece: Kristi Sexton of Inver Grove Heights MN; other cousins and relatives including cousin, Jane Cecil of Sheboygan Falls WI and grand-nephew, Scott Sexton of Inver Grove Heights.
She is preceded in death by her parents; William and Elvey; husband: Howard, brother: William Dietze; sister: Judith Berg; numerous other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at Our Saviors Lutheran church in Bloomer on Tuesdday, August 31, 2021 at 11:00 am with a visitation at the church 1 hour prior to the service. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Interment will be in the Bloomer Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at Olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com
