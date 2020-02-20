Donna Trautmann

Donna Jeannette (Martin) Trautmann, a resident of Eau Claire, WI, passed away peacefully at home Friday, February 14, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.
Born December 18, 1932, she grew up in Virginia, MN. She received her RN degree from the Kahler School of Nursing/U of M Minneapolis and completed her Master’s in public health. She married Floyd Trautmann on May 18, 1957, in Virginia, MN and continued to work as an RN in several states. She spent most of her life raising her five children and loved spending time at her family’s cabin in northern Minnesota, playing the piano and singing.
Survived by her husband of 62 years, Floyd, and children (and spouses); Charles (Barbara) Trautmann, Thomas (Andrew) Bernoff-Trautmann, Anne (Scott) Strodthoff, Sarah (Robert) Kastan, William (Jennifer) Trautmann; grandchildren Daniel, Laura, Jill, Lauryn, Michelle, Hunter, Cole, Fritz, Nolan and great-granddaughter Kilee.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, brother William Russell Martin, and grandson Thomas Scott Strodthoff.
We are extremely grateful for the support from friends, family, and caregivers who were by her side through her last couple of years.
Memorial service for Donna will be held at 2:30 pm on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI. Visitation will take place from 1 pm until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
