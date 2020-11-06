Donna Ann Wheeler, age 93 of Eau Claire, WI passed away peacefully on October 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 9, 1927; the daughter of Mathew and Eva Snow. As a young girl, the family lived in Mellen and Marshfield and later moved to Ashland, WI.
She married Robert J. Wheeler September 4, 1948 in Ashland where they raised their three children. Many happy family memories were made skiing at Mt. Ashwabay in the winter months. Summers were enjoyed at their cherished cabin in Iron River.
Family was everything to Donna and she dedicated her early married life to raising her children. She was a fabulous cook and homemaker. When her children grew older, Donna became a small business owner and successfully ran the New England Store for 16 years. In 1992 she moved to Eau Claire to be closer to family.
Donna is survived by her son Robert J. Wheeler Jr (Georgie Zurek) of Minneapolis, MN and two daughters, Debbie Wheeler of San Diego, CA and Sue (Ron) Gloe of Eau Claire, WI and five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob in 1987.
While it is difficult to envision our family life without her, we are thankful to have been blessed with her as our Mom for the many years we had. She was loved so much and will be greatly missed.
A private burial was held at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Ashland, WI and a celebration of life is planned next summer at the family cabin; everyone’s favorite place in the world.
Memorials may be given in Donna's name to the Paralyzed Veterans of America.
