Donna Jean Willi, age 78 of Janesville, WI passed away on April 5, 2023, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was born May 20, 1944, in Eau Claire, WI, the daughter of Kenneth and Arvilla (Anderson) Bandoli. She grew up in Eau Claire and graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School. Donna married Fred Willi on January 25, 1964. They moved to Janesville in 1977. Donna was employed by ATK for 29 years. She was a member of UAW Local # 95. She enjoyed line dancing at various area venues including the Janesville Senior Center. Donna is survived by her sons; James H. (Lisa) Willi of Green Bay, WI, Scott F. (Sandy) Willi of Macomb, MI; eight grandchildren, Kristin, Justin, Austin, Hannah, Jacob, Joshua, Piper and Alexander; nine great-grandchildren; brother Dale Bandoli of Eau Claire, WI; sisters; Jan Feeney of Elk Mound, WI, Cindy Bandoli of Eau Claire, WI and Carol Seeley of Cadott, WI. Donna was preceded in death by her husband Fred Willi on August 2, 2009. Her parents; her sister, Linda Bandoli; her brothers Mark Bandoli, Bruce Bandoli and Kenneth Bandoli Jr. also preceded her in death. Per Donna's request no services will be held. Entombment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.