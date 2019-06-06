Donovan Rose went home to be with the Lord on June 2, 2019, after a brief struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Ed, known to many as Don, was born at home on the family farm in Augusta, WI to Benton & Cora (Sieg) Rose on October 19, 1933, where he lived until he was a young, married father. Prior to his marriage to Faye Barby on October 26, 1957, he served for a short time in the Navy, being discharged due to the death of his father. Once home, he and Faye managed the farm until 1965, when they moved to Eau Claire. Ed ran his own service station in Putnam Heights, Don’s (Sinclair) Arco, after which he worked delivering fuel oil until retirement.
Ed’s Christian faith influenced his commitment and involvement in church activities and service, which for many years was the Eau Claire Wesleyan Church and now for a number of years has been Bethesda Lutheran Brethren Church. His faith in Christ was also the main inspiration in his commitment to family and friends, his unwavering honesty and impeccable integrity.
He is survived by his wife of over 61 years, Faye, children Lee Ann (Dave) Blackmer, Chris (Kathie) Rose, grandchildren Emily Blackmer, Jordan Blackmer, Benton (Kelly) Rose, Kaitlin (Josh) Brown, Anna (Zach) Gavin and Brady Rose (Courtney Olson), as well as great-granddaughter Brynleigh Rose. Don is further survived by his sisters, Alice Rose and Nancy Rose, extended family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Myrwood Rose.
Heartfelt gratitude is extended to Heritage Court Memory Care and Mayo Hospice, whose staffs provided extremely kind, loving and competent care to Ed and his family through this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate that any donations be directed to Bethesda Lutheran Church or to the L.E. Phillips Senior Center.
Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 123 W. Hamilton Avenue, Eau Claire. Visitation will take place Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, and Monday, June 10, 2019, at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held privately at Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.