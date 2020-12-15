Dontate Adams, Sr. age 45 of Eau Claire died Friday December 4, 2020 at home.
Dontate was born on February 2, 1975 in North Chicago, Illinois to Emmit Gibson and Lorraine Adams.
He graduated from Tremper High School in North Chicago, IL in 1993. He married Arlette Gransee on March 11, 2016.
Dontate is survived by his wife Arlette, six children Dontate Jr., Isaiah, Kahmara, Jeremiah, Danasha, and Olivia, a brother Offiel, sisters Roberta, Shavon, Olivia, Keyoka, Wanda, Kimberly and step sisters Najeeba and Shakoora. He will be missed by his cousin/BF Jimmie Jr..
He was preceded in death by his mom Lorraine, stepdad Stanley Sr., grandparents, brother Stanley Jr and sister Turmeika.
He will be missed by Aunts, Uncles, cousins.
