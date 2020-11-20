Doreen M. Bauer, age 80 was called to rest on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Oakwood Villa in Altoona.
Doreen was born on April 15, 1940 in Eau Claire. On May 15, 1965 she married Roger Bauer. Shortly after their marriage, the couple moved to Altoona and joined St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She was involved in the church through helping during bingo and also with the fall festival. Later she became a Eucharistic Minister.
She worked at the Altoona branch of the State Bank of Fall Creek. Later when it changed to M & I Bank and then to BMO, she moved between a few of the locations.
Doreen enjoyed working in her flower gardens watching the variety of birds that visited the yard. She also cheered on the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and the Milwaukee Brewers. Camping and fishing were also favorite pastimes she enjoyed with her husband.
Doreen is survived by her husband of 55 years, Roger; her children: Kelly (Keith) Dewitz and Brian (Lisa) Bauer; grandchildren: Taylor (Emily) Dewitz, Jordan (Deanna) Dewitz, Melanie (Adam) Wold, Zachary (Tessa) Hays and Alec and Jenna Bauer; 3 great-grandchildren; her sister Margaret (Phil) Connell; son in law Mike Hays; brother and sisters-in-laws and nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents William and Frances Schlewitz and a daughter Lynn M. Hays.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1812 Hayden Ave., Altoona with Fr. Derek Sakowski officiating. The mass will be streamed on the St. Mary’s Altoona Facebook page. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to mass. Entombment will be at the Chapel of the Resurrection, Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Stroke Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle Chicago, IL 60674 or Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to Oakwood Villa, 2512 New Pine Dr., Altoona, WI 54720.
For the safety of all, facemasks and social distancing will be observed.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.