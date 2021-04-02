Dorene Wanda (Spielman) Murphy, Age 86, born April 23, 1934. Passing away of heart failure on August 4, 2020.
Preceded in death by beloved husband of 65 years, Maurice Murphy Sr.
An only child of Elmer and Dorothy Spielman of Eau Claire, Wisconsin. While growing up Dorene lived a charmed life. Being the only child had its advantages. She spent hours with her neighborhood friends ice-skating and hanging out and often found herself racing home at dusk to the sounds of her father calling her home for dinner. These cherished friendships continued her entire life. Dorene often times returned home on weekends to see her family and friends. She never missed a class reunion either. After high school Dorene left Eau Claire and moved to the Twin Cities to find a job. Not only did she find a job, but she also found her future husband Maurice. They married Christmas day, 1955. Dorene was blessed with 3 children, Maurice Murphy Jr. (Helen) of Burns, Tennessee; Susan Diepholz (Michael) of Rockford, MN, and Cynthia Frisco (Michael) of Brooklyn Park, MN. As they moved a few times, the home they built in Brooklyn Park was where they loved to be. Dorene was a loyal and longtime employee of Prudential where she retired.
Dorene had 7 grandkids, Abigail, Matthew (Sarah) & Elizabeth (Dorian) Murphy; Stephanie & Kevin Diepholz and David (Elizabeth) & Collin (Sara) Frisco. Also leaving behind was her great grandchildren Jace Diepholz, Autumn & Connor Madson and Noah Nycklemoe. Her family and grandchildren/great, brought her much joy.
Dorene loved her family, gardening and worshiping her Lord at Lutheran Church of the Master. She will be forever missed.
Services will be held at Lutheran Church of the Master, 1200 69th Ave N, Brooklyn Center with a visitation at 9am with service following. Luncheon at 11am. Interment Fort Snelling at 1:45pm. Due to Covid, space is limited and we request no children attend the service. You can Live Stream Dorene's service at LCMonline.net. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.