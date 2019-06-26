Doris Anderson

Doris E. Anderson, 94, of Libertyville, IL, passed away on June 21, 2019. Doris was born May 24, 1925, to Melvin and Clara Strommen in rural Mondovi, WI.
On September 22, 1962, she married Allen Anderson at Trinity Lutheran Church of Norden, Mondovi, WI. She was employed by the First National Bank in Mondovi and then by the American National Bank in Eau Claire, WI. Later, she worked in the finance department at City Hall in Eau Claire.
Doris and Allen raised their children in Osseo, Eleva and then Strum, WI. Doris enjoyed music, Bible study, crocheting, knitting and playing games with her grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, Erik (Jeanie) Anderson of Bloomington, MN, and Peter (Katarina) Anderson of Bradenton, FL, a daughter, Ann (Kevin) Southwick of Grayslake, IL, and four grandchildren, Amy and Joseph Anderson, Allison and Zachary Southwick. She is also survived by three sisters-in-law, Alydia (the late Lloyd) Anderson, Carol (Jim) Matson and Alice (Bill) Myers, and brother-in-law, Reynold (the late Lois) Eneboe, and many nieces and nephews.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Allen, and her sister, Arvilla Strommen.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27th, from 4:00-5:00 pm, with a memorial service starting at 5:00 pm at Ringa Funeral Home, 122 S Milwaukee Ave. (Rte 83), Lake Villa, IL 60046. A second memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery of Norden, Mondovi, WI, on Saturday, June 29th at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church in Doris’ name would be appreciated: Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 25519 West Illinois Rt 134, Ingleside, IL 60041 OR Trinity Lutheran Church of Norden, S367 County Road Y, Mondovi, WI 54755.