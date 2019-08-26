Doris A. (Haynes) Bachand (90) of Millbury, MA passed away on August 23, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Auburn. She was the daughter of the late Winslow and Sophie (Gough) Haynes. She was predeceased by her husband Ernest C. Bachand, brother Donald Haynes and wife Margery, sister Dorothy Lloyd and husband Clifford. Doris leaves a stepson Gerard Bachand and wife Lorraine, step grandchildren Cheryl Bachand, Robert Bachand and wife Marian, Nancy Colby and husband Andrew, David Bachand and wife Adrienne and 5 step great grandchildren. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private at a later date under the direction of Dirsa, Morin Funeral, Grafton Street, Worcester, MA