Doris A. Christopherson, age 86, passed away peacefully shortly after midnight on December 26, 2022, at her home at The Classic at Hilcrest Greens in Altoona WI with her devoted husband of 62 years at her side.

Doris Ann Christopherson was born on February 9th, 1936, in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, to Albert and Ruth Chapman. She graduated from Moncton High School and earned her degree as a Registered Nurse at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Chrstopherson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.