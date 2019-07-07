Doris Helen Erickson, 99, of Eau Claire passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Heritage Court in Eau Claire.
Doris was born on October 28, 1919 in Stockholm, Wisconsin, daughter of Oscar and Hildur (Anderson) Wallin. She attended Sabylund Rural School and graduated from Maiden Rock High School in 1938. She went on to attend River Falls College for two years. Doris taught for two years at Little Plum School in Little Plum Valley. There she met and married Lawrence Erickson who farmed in the valley. They lived for 35 years on the family farm and then retired to Glendale, AZ. Lawrence passed away in Arizona on October 28, 1989. Doris moved to Eau Claire in October 2004 and lived at London Square Apartments for several years where she enjoyed he camaraderie of her neighbors, and especially playing cards.
Doris is survived by her sons, Keith (Marie) and Brian “Chopper” (Lisa) of Pepin, WI and Michael (Mary) of Eau Claire; daughters, Kathy (George) Payne of Estero, Florida and Julie (Ken) Herbert of Phoenix, Arizona; sister, Betty Theiss of Davenport, Iowa; 7 grandchildren, Gregg (Navin)Payne, Greg Erickson, Matthew (Noel) Erickson, Melissa (Eric Click) Emerson, Robert John-BJ (Kenzie Steele) Erickson, Bryan Erickson, and Eric (Sarah) Ericson; and 2 step-grandchildren, Sara (Chris Gormley) Segelken and Stacey (Josh Lindgren) Segelken. She is also survived by 20 great-grandchildren and 4 step great-grandchildren.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Hildur Wallin; her husband, Lawrence; one son, Robert Erickson; 2 grandsons, Eric Miller and John Ericson; 2 granddaughters, Amy Ericson and Sondra (Payne) Elizondo. Also preceding her were 7 sisters, Gladys, Mildred, Helen, Marion, Clarice, Evelyn, and Elvera; and 2 brothers, Ray and Reynold.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Heritage Court and Heartland Hospice for their loving care and support.
Memorial services will be Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at Smith Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Pepin, Wisconsin. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.