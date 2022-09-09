Doris Marie Eslinger, age 95, died peacefully on Sunday, September 4th. She was born in Edson, Wisconsin, on July 27th, 1927. Doris had fond stories of life on her parents’ farm. She married her beloved husband, Marly, in 1949, later moving to Eau Claire where they raised their three children.
Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Marlyn; daughter, Susan Eckstaedt; son, Joseph Eslinger; parents, Frank and Mathilda Drilling; brothers, Clarence and Neil; and son-in-law, James Thury. She is survived by daughter, Carol Thury; grandchildren, Ann, Elizabeth, Catherine, Joe and Maggie; great-grandchildren, Cole, Kate, Reese, Will and Charlotte; son-in-law, Tom; and daughter-in-law, Jill.
Doris was a wonderful mother to her kids and a good friend to many. She enjoyed a good book, a dry Rob Roy on the rocks with a twist, and anything to do with Wisconsin. The people Doris touched will remember her as a woman with a warm and loving heart. She will be greatly missed.
A private family funeral service will take place at a later date with a private family committal service to follow in the Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire.
