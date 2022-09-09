Doris Marie Eslinger, age 95, died peacefully on Sunday, September 4th. She was born in Edson, Wisconsin, on July 27th, 1927. Doris had fond stories of life on her parents’ farm. She married her beloved husband, Marly, in 1949, later moving to Eau Claire where they raised their three children.

Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Marlyn; daughter, Susan Eckstaedt; son, Joseph Eslinger; parents, Frank and Mathilda Drilling; brothers, Clarence and Neil; and son-in-law, James Thury. She is survived by daughter, Carol Thury; grandchildren, Ann, Elizabeth, Catherine, Joe and Maggie; great-grandchildren, Cole, Kate, Reese, Will and Charlotte; son-in-law, Tom; and daughter-in-law, Jill.

