Doris Ann Fletschock, age 88, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 22, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.
Doris was born on February 7, 1933 to Walter and Annie (Pawelke) Robinson and grew up in rural Strum with her 3 brothers and 3 sisters. She was baptized and confirmed at the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Strum.
Doris met Riley, her husband of 66 years, at the Fournier’s Ballroom. They dated for 5 years and were married on April 24, 1955. They lived their entire married life in the outskirts of Eau Claire where they raised their three sons.
She was the most wonderful wife and mother anybody could ever have. She was an excellent cook and always had homemade chocolate chip cookies around. Doris was also a mail carrier for 17 years and retired in 1990.
Doris loved to paint, collect Indian artifacts, and had a passion for vases. She worked for many years on family genealogy. Doris loved flowers and always had a huge flower garden in her younger years. She loved to feed the birds and watch the wildlife around their home. She also loved to travel. Doris was loved by many, especially children who were drawn to her positive and cheerful personality.
Doris is survived by her loving husband Riley; her 3 sons Riley Allen; Mike (Cindy); Steve (Judy); grandkids Jordan; Joshua; Lindsey; Rachelle (Chase) Russell; Connor (Rebecca) Callaway; great grandkids Oliver; Harper; William; sisters Irene Franson; Janice (Dave) Erickson; brother Leonard Robinson and sister-in-law Charlotte Robinson, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Warren Robinson; Gordy Robinson; sister Ruth Hasart; brothers-in-law Al Hasart; Alvin Franson and sister-in-law Josie Robinson.
Our family is grateful for the loving care she received at Sacred Heart Hospital.
Doris will be deeply missed.
Memorial services for Doris will be at 12:00 PM (noon) on Saturday July 3rd at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona with Pastor Julie Brenden. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Chapel from 10 am until the time of service.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin/Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.