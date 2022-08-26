Doris E. Hager
4/10/1929 – 8/23/2022
To plant a tree in memory of Doris Hager as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Doris Elaine Hager, 93, passed away at Hillcrest Classic Memory Care in Altoona, WI, on August 23, 2022.
Doris was born to Jens and Josie (Peterson) Johnson in Eau Claire on April 10, 1929. She married LaVerne “Jumbo” Hager on June 20, 1948. They had two children, James Hager and Linda Vernau. She worked at Presto, Peters Meats, Shed Brown and Randall’s Foods. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Eau Claire and a member of the Women’s VFW Auxiliary Post 305. Doris and Jumbo enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling to many places in the world. She was proud of the 2# 4oz sunfish that she caught! Doris enjoyed going to thrift sales and mowing her lawn and spending time with her family and friends.
Doris is survived by her son, James Hager (Sandy Vesel), and her daughter, Linda Vernau (Tom). She has four grandchildren: Kimm Fasbender (Jeff), Rich Hager (Kerry), Stephanie Gleason (Darin) and Tara Graham (Dave). Her great-grandchildren are Kyrah Hager, Abigail, Madeline and Ellie Hager, Jake and Gracie Graham, and Brianna and Kyle Gleason. She has one great-great-granddaughter, Josie, and a sister-in-law, Darlene Kastner (Richard). She also has many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, sister Joan Fleming and grandson Michael Breitenfeldt.
She received loving care from the staff at Hillcrest Classic, along with St. Croix Hospice. She tended to put a smile on everyone’s face and will be greatly missed by many.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until time of service. Burial will be held at Rest Haven Cemetery, Washington Township.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.
