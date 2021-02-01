Doris Ann Haugle (neé Sommerfeldt), our beloved mother, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. She was born April 26, 1931 in Ludington Township, Eau Claire County. Doris who was one of eight children grew up on a farm in the country. She told many stories of her long walks to school and experiences on the farm, with her parents, siblings and extended family. When she was 16 years old, the family sold the farm and moved into the town of Fall Creek. Doris graduated high school with honors in 1949. Shortly after graduation, she met and fell in love with Juel Haugle of Colfax. They met at Fournier’s Ballroom in Eau Claire, and throughout their marriage they continued to love dancing. After Doris and Juel married, they settled in Colfax to raise their children and work. For many years, Doris worked at Solberg’s Clothing Store and helped many pick out just the right outfit and jewelry. In the mid-90’s, Doris ‘retired’ from retail and began working at the elementary library for the School District of Colfax. She loved her interactions with the children! Doris was a member of Colfax Lutheran Church (1949-present) and the American Legion Auxiliary (1955-present).
Doris’ favorite moments in life included: reading, spending time with family-including attending family reunions, having a grilled steak dinner, travel (by car), going to the casino, completing puzzle books, watching game show and HGTV, and listening to country music. Doris was an enthusiastic baker who made many sandbakkels and krumkake every year for the holidays. There was also at least one 10-pound batch of Norwegian meatballs made with family. We had so much fun rolling and sampling the meatballs-something none of us will forget!
Doris is survived by her son, Jon Haugle (Connie) of Colfax, WI; daughter, Stacy Berger (Greg) of Menomonie, WI; sister, Hazel Tumm of Fall Creek, WI; grandchildren: Mia Garner (Joe), Joy Haugle (Ronnie), Nathan Haugle (Tammy) and Juelia Berger along with numerous great and great-great grandchildren. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Ewald and Helen Sommerfeldt; her husband, Juel; son, Michael; six siblings, and her beloved shih tzu, Teddy Bear.
The family would like to thank all the health care workers who took care of Doris these past three years: Colfax Health and Rehabilitation, Sandy Ridge Assisted Living, Luther Hospital/Mayo in Eau Claire and Osseo and St. Mary’s Hospital, Rochester. In accordance with Doris’ wishes, she was cremated, and arrangements entrusted to Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax.
A walkthrough visitation will take place on Saturday, February 6, 2021 from 1 pm to 3:30 pm at Sampson Funeral Home, 1017 E. Railroad Ave. Colfax, WI. Burial will take place at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery, Colfax.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.sampsonfuneralhome.com.