Doris B. Karker, 97, of Eau Claire passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital.
Doris was born March 13, 1924, in Babbitt, Minnesota, to Adolf and Anne (Smith) Nolander. It was a special day when she was born. After graduation, Doris was recruited to work for the FBI in Washington D.C. She was fortunate enough to eat at the first Julia Child’s Restaurant, and thoroughly enjoyed their food. Doris was known for feeding anyone at “Dory’s Diner”.
She married Walter Louis Karker Jr. on June 26, 1948, in Washburn, WI. Doris and Walter were charter members at St Olaf Parish, and she was also a member of the Woman’s PCCW and worked in St Olaf’s lunch program.
Doris is survived by her children, Tom (Kay) Karker, Pat (Debbie) Karker, Sue Karker-Timms, Bill (Laura) Karker and Rick (Denise) Karker; grandchildren, Lori Karker, Pat (Marni) Karker Jr., Melissa Karker-Schwartz, Angela (Eric) Karker-Rudahl, Justin Timms, Joshua Timms, Kyle (Tiffany) Karker, Sara Karker, Kayla (Derek) Knutson and Madison Karker; and great-grandchildren, Emma, Hailey, Ethan, Emmett, Stella, Carson, Peyton, Rylee, Vanessa and Gavin.
Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Walter; her parents, Adolf and Anne Nolander; sister, Betty Haslam; and grandson, David Karker.
A memorial service will be Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St Olaf’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow the service at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com
