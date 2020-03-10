Doris Kassera

Doris Blakeley Kassera, age 92, of Eau Claire, died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at home in the company of family.
She was born April 23, 1927 to the late J. Floyd and Vivian (Rector) Blakeley in Sharon, WI. Doris graduated from Williams Bay High School in 1945 and received her teaching degree in 1951 from River Falls State Teachers College. Doris married Loren Kassera of Plum City in Williams Bay in 1949 and after living in LaCrosse they moved to Eau Claire in 1954.
Doris worked as a librarian for the Eau Claire Public Library and the Eau Claire schools for 30 years, retiring in 1988. She was active in golf, bowling, AAUW, many bridge groups and Clear Water Quilters, Senior Center Quilters and Friendly Hugs. Many of her quilts were entered in area shows and exhibited twice in the American Quilting Exposition in Paducah, KY. Her quilts were given to area hospitals, Habitat for Humanity, Bolton House and the Army Reserve. She really enjoyed finishing other people’s UFOs so they would be useful instead of lying unused.
Doris is survived by two sons, Kevin (Judy) of Florida and David (Verna) of Colorado; four grandchildren; four step grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by brothers Rector, Lawrence and Geryl; and her sister, Elizabeth.
A gathering to celebrate Doris’s life will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Evergreen Funeral Home in Eau Claire (off Golf Road one block east of Hwy 93). A private interment will be held at a later date. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be given in memory of Doris to either the Bolton Refuge House or Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice.