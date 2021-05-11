Doris Kirkland

Doris H. Kirkland, age 95 of Menomonie, died Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Comforts of Home in Menomonie.
Doris was born on January 30, 1926 on the family farm in rural Menomonie. She was the daughter of William and Julia Nellie (Hohlbein) Kirkland and graduated from Dunn County Aggie. After high school, Doris worked on the family farm and Barks Bakery in downtown Menomonie. She worked at Barks Bakery until it closed. Doris then took a job as the baker at The Kernel restaurant in Menomonie, baking all their pies and cinnamon rolls. Doris retired from The Kernel, moved into the City of Menomonie where she remained the rest of her life.
Doris was a lifelong fan of the Milwaukee Braves and continued following them in Atlanta. She also enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Brewers and the Green Bay Packers. She liked knitting, especially baby afghans. Doris passion for baking continued at home and was known for always having her cookie jar full wonderful cookies and other baked goods for family and friends. Doris family was important part of her life, as she wrote weekly letters to all her nieces and nephews and always included a piece of gum or a stamp. She did this for years and years after they left Menomonie.
Doris’s family would like to thank the staff at the Comforts of Home for their wonderful and compassionate care of Doris.
Doris is survived by her sister, Janet Zitelman of Menomonie; nieces and nephews, Dawn (Mark) O’Brien of Centreville, VA, Jim Scholfield Jr. of Menomonie, Susan (Mark) Kunz of Galesville, Brian (Pamela) Zitelman of La Crosse and Bruce (Mindy Swanson) Zitelman of Machesney Park, IL; six nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Harlan Kirkland and one sister, Avis Scholfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church in Menomonie in memory of Doris.
Memorial Services will be 1:00PM Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie with Rev. Wendy Slaback officiating. Burial will be in the Froen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00PM Noon until the time of services at the funeral home on Sunday.
