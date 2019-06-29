Doris Knott

Doris Lorraine Knott, age 87, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.
Doris was born on May 5, 1932, to Sever and Sena (Wenaas) Thompson in Eleva, WI. She married Robert Knott on September 27, 1953, at the Norden Lutheran Church in rural Eleva. Doris worked at the Wisconsin Bell Telephone Company in her younger years and then stayed home to raise her daughters before working at Stucky Chiropractic as their first employee for 28 years. She was proud to be a farm girl and, as she would say, “a tough Norwegian.” She was also proud that her high school yearbook stated that her blue eyes were made for flirting! Doris enjoyed bowling, and especially traveling with her family and closest friends. She loved planting petunias in her flower bed, feeding and watching the many beautiful birds, and adored her sweet kitty, Mittens. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and embroidery, especially sewing clothes for her little girls. She would always say how she loved her girls. Doris was truly a wonderful mother and wife. Her caring spirit carried on by taking care of her brother, Clarence, for 18 years. Doris will truly be missed by her family. Her memories and spirit will live within her family and friends forever.
The family would like to give special thanks to the compassionate, caring and wonderful caregivers of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospice. The family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.
Doris is survived by her daughters, Carol (Keith) Knight, Linda Knott, Shari (Mike) Radford, all of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Joseph Knight, Crystal (Joe) Strauch and Eric Knight; great-granddaughter, Lexie Strauch; brother, Stanley Thompson; special niece and flower girl, Dianne Harris; sister-in-law, Betty Larson; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents, Sever and Sena Thompson; husband, Robert Knott; brothers, James and Clarence Thompson; along with many other brothers and sisters-in-law.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Spirit Lutheran Church, 1310 Main St., Eau Claire, with Pastor Jim Ahlquist officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 1st Ave, Eau Claire, and again one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place in Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.