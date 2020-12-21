Doris E. Lomprey was born on Aug. 4, 1929 in Lawler, Mn, the youngest of six children to Oscar and Fina Maa. She entered heaven and into the arms of our Lord on Dec. 6, 2020 surrounded by family. She married Earl Lomprey and resided in Duluth, Mn until moving to Eau Claire, Wi in 2015.
She is survived by a son, Donald Lomprey and wife, Denise from California. Also a son, Rodney Lomprey and wife, Nita from Eau Claire, Wi. She has seven grand children; Josh, Adam, Danielle and Sean Lomprey, Sarah Gunem, Hannah Ashley & Noelle Alshalaldeh. She has eleven great grandchildren and eight step great grandchildren.
Family was most important to her of whom she loved much. Our family loved her dearly & will miss her. She will forever be in our hearts.