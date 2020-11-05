Bloomer Doris A. Schroetter, age 87, peacefully went to God under the care of St. Croix Hospice on Tuesday, November 2, 2020, at Lake Hallie Memory Care. She was born in Bloomer, WI on February 21, 1933 to William and Anna (Kolmer) Reischel. Right out of high school, she started working at MidAmerica Dairy where she stayed for forty-plus years. On November 26, 1953, in Bloomer, she became the beloved wife of Earl Schroetter. They started and ended each day with a kiss for the next 52 years until his death in 2005. It was a true blessing they found each other. They had a genuine love that you could hear in their voices and see in their eyes. To pass the time, you would find her playing cards and doing circle the word puzzles, spending time with her friends at the Senior Center, volunteering at the St. Paul’s thrift sale, and volunteering at the St. Paul’s school library. She truly loved helping children and would have a story or two to share about how sweet they were. Nothing brought a bigger smile to her face than seeing her grandchildren. This usually led to a trip to Dairy Queen. The short trip was always memorable as everyone wanted to hold grandma’s hand along the way. Throughout the years, she definitely had a sweet tooth and was never going to turn down chocolate covered cherries during the holiday season.
She is survived by her two sons: Steven of Lime Springs, Iowa, and Joey of Rousemont, MN; three daughters: Debra Turner of Grafton, WI Diane (Clay) Little of New Haven, IN and Nancy (Jim) Tanzer of Chippewa Falls; one sister: Janet Sandeno of Alexandria, MN; 13 grandchildren: Jeff (Lisa) Wolk, Angie (Scott) Taylor, Aaron Wolk, Nicole (Brady) Studebaker, Megan Little, Noah Little, Joshua Schroetter (Rachel Ecklund), Jacob Schroetter (Leah Servick), Amanda (David) Schafer, Alexandra Tanzer (Emily Winter), Jack Schroetter, and Anna Schroetter; 14 great grandchildren: Isiah, Isabelle, Corbin, Peyton, Aurora, Sydney, Grayson, Olivia, Samuel, Sonya, Fiona, Alexandra, Jonah, and Baby Boy Schroetter.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Earl; her parents: William and Anna; brother: Jerome Reischel; sisters: Eileen Proue and Barbara Bohl; son in law: Bill Turner; grandson: Daniel Schroetter.
A private family service is being held at a later date. Interment will be in the North Catholic Cemetery.
As she started to lose her memory her deep appreciation for life continued to grow. There was always a kind word or smile that kept you visiting for just a little longer. Her final home was Lake Hallie Memory Care. The amazing staff cared for her like she was family. From our family to theirs, we thank them for the dedicated support and love they have shown her this past year. Her famous words were “you’re so wonderful, what would I do without you?’ and we don’t know what we would have done without you all either.
We love you Mom.