Doris Stevens

Doris Enga Stevens, 89, of Shell Lake died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Indianhead Medical Center. She was born September 22, 1929 in Holcombe, WI to Theodore and Enga Jerome. She was married in Holcombe, WI on September 28, 1947 to Lawrence Stevens. After a long work career and raising their family, they retired to Birchwood where they lived from 1987 — 2010. She moved to the Evergreen apartments in Shell Lake in 2010. Doris was known for her knitting, quilting, embroidering and crocheting. She enjoyed time spent in her garden, long walks, deer hunting, fishing and cooking. Her faith in Christ and love for her family sustained her throughout her life.
She is survived by her loving children: Linda (Marvin) Delzer of Evansville, Eileen (John) Wolf of Menomonie, Judy (Orville) Prochnow of Menomonie, Larry Stevens of Birchwood and Rosemary (Dean) Faschingbauer of Sarona; 10 grandchildren: Jerry, Randy and Terry Delzer, RuthAnn Rohlf and JoAnn Wolf, Jennifer Thibado, Christopher and Charles Prochnow, Joel Faschingbauer and Amy Subrt,; 27 great grandchildren; sister, Mary Krahulec, Beatrice Root and Alice Larson; many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence on November 22, 2004; siblings: Theodore, Robert, George, Edith and Myrtle Jerome.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Monday, July 8th, 2019 at Salem Lutheran Church — Shell Lake with Rev Sue Odegard officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery — Birchwood. Pallbearers are Jerry Delzer, Randy Delzer, Terry Delzer, Christopher Prochnow, Charles Prochnow, Joel Faschingbauer. Honorary pallbearers are Jennifer Thibado, RuthAnn Rohlf, JoAnn Wolf and Amy Subrt.