Doris Ellen (Lewis) Wold, age 93, of Menomonie, WI passed away (of old age, as she would say) on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie. She had been a resident at Autumn Village Assisted Living in Menomonie since Nov. of 2014.
She was born April 19, 1927 in Menomonie, WI to Mark and Julia (Frank) Lewis. She attended Evergreen Valley Country grade school and St. Joseph’s Catholic grade school. She was confirmed at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and attended Menomonie High School where she graduated in June 1945.
On June 4, 1947 Doris married Verlon R. Wold at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. They were blessed with two daughters Vicki and Jean. They celebrated 63 years of marriage in June 2010. Doris was thankful for every day God gave her to be with her husband Verlon and her family and this beautiful world.
Doris worked for the Wisconsin Telephone Company for 27 years in Menomonie and Eau Claire, WI, and retired in Feb. 1983.
She enjoyed her flower gardens and watching birds in the back yard. Doris followed all of her grandchildren’s athletic events, Michele’s basketball games, Mike’s basketball and baseball games and Chris and Cory’s baseball and hockey games from lower grades through high school. She loved to paint ceramics with friends at the Senior Center and going on trips with other seniors (although she said she wasn’t a senior). She enjoyed lunches with the gals from ceramics, the Telephone Rejects as they were called, Pioneer gals, and any birthday, anniversary, and graduation parties of her families. Together she and her friend Beatrice delivered Meals on Wheels for several years. You would get that look from her if you ever took away her candy, cookies, or cold beer! And you could never get away without giving her a hug or a kiss.
Doris is survived by her two daughters who meant the world to her, Vicki (Jack) Tritt of Menomonie and Jean (Steve) Herrem of Hudson; four much-loved grandchildren, granddaughter Michele (Joe) Dickhausen of Baldwin, three grandsons, Michael Herrem of Hudson, Christopher Tritt of Menomonie and Cory Tritt of Carson City, NV; and was “Nana” to two precious great-granddaughters Madison and Sophie Dickhausen of Baldwin whom she loved so much. She was also survived by a sister Donna Gibson of North St. Paul, MN; sisters-in-law Annie Lewis of Menomonie and Judy Lewis of Wausau, WI; also, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Verlon on Dec. 20, 2010; her parents; two brothers Ronald Lewis and Wilbur “Buster” Lewis; brother-in-law Sam Gibson; and her Godchildren Danny Gibson and Kay King.
You were the greatest mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother anyone could ask for. We will especially miss your quick witt and sassy comebacks. You will be sadly missed by your family and friends. We love you so much.
The family wishes to give special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Mayo Clinic Health System for the wonderful care they gave our mom over the years and to the staff at Autumn Village Assisted Living for their compassionate, loving care they gave her each day.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Menomonie, with Father John Mano officiating. There will be visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and at the church one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Cemetery.
