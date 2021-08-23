Dorothy E. Arndt, 97, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Dorothy Elaine Krenz was born on Sept. 7, 1923, to Otto E. and Lillian (Kunz) Krenz. She grew up on the family farm in Lincoln Township between Augusta and Fall Creek. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Bears Grass. Dorothy attended Lincoln Valley View Country School and graduated from Augusta High School in 1941.
Dorothy’s first job was working for Mrs. Harden at the Augusta Hotel. After a friend told her that the factories in Eau Claire were hiring for their wartime production, she got a job at the Pressure Cooker Company. It was there that she met Arthur Nabbefeld. They were married on July 4, 1947, and lived their entire married life in Augusta.
Dorothy began working at the Ben Franklin Dime Store in Augusta in the early 1960’s. When the store was sold and renamed the Augusta Variety Store, she became the manager and ran the store for many years until her retirement.
Arthur passed away in 1968 and four years later Dorothy married Donald Arndt on September 23, 1972. Dorothy and Don enjoyed their quiet life on their farm north of Augusta for 34 years. When Don died in 2007, Dorothy sold the farm and moved to the Augusta Country Apartments, where she lived until she entered Augusta Health and Rehabilitation in June 2019.
Dorothy always planted a big garden and even while at her apartment had flowers and vegetables growing outside her door. She was a good cook and enjoyed finding and trying new recipes. She left behind volumes of recipes copied and cut from books and magazines. She went wild at Christmas time, making dozens of kinds of cookies and candies, which kept her family supplied with sweets long after the holidays were over. Dorothy was hard working, very independent, had a wonderful sense of humor and was a loving wife and mother.
She will be missed by her daughter Susan Nabbefeld of Sun Prairie; sister-in-law Maxine Arndt of Pigeon Falls: cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Arthur Nabbefeld and Donald Arndt; brothers Edward and Milton Krenz; sisters, Mabel Gilgan, Adeline Olson and Alice Krenz in infancy.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, where funeral services conducted by Pastor Jonathan Wessel will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Burial will be in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta.
