Dorothy F. Baker, age 97 of Menomonie, WI passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at Above & Beyond Memory Care in Boyceville.
The former Dorothy Florence Rodey was born Aug. 29, 1923 on the family farm in the Town of Sherman, Dunn Co. WI to Otto and Bertha (Grundeman) Rodey. She graduated from Dunn County Aggie in 1942.
On Feb. 22, 1943, Dorothy married George Baker in Durand, WI. After their marriage they farmed for 22 years, of which 15 years were in the egg production business. In 1965 they bought the Pizza Villa, five years later they sold that business and bought the Silver Dollar. Later they owned other businesses in Menomonie.
Dorothy ended her working career as a food demonstrator at Menomonie supermarkets, a job she enjoyed, as she served many familiar faces. She enjoyed playing cards, fishing, crossword puzzles, crafts, reading, traveling, and spending time with her family. Dorothy had a green thumb and grew beautiful African Violets.
Dorothy is survived by one son and two daughters, James (Sheryl) Baker of Sussex, Janet (Mike) Gifford of Menomonie and Joanne (Dennis) Tilleson of Loveland CO; six grandchildren, Brenda (Art) Nelson of Aurora CO, Brian (Michelle) Baker of Mukwonago WI, Tammy (Wayne) Hoyt of Durand, Tim (Heather) Shock of Elmwood, Tracey (Todd) Mercil of Wyoming MN, and Josh (Rebecca) Tilleson of Jupiter FL; 12 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband George; three brothers, Lloyd, Willis, and Louis Rodey. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Visitation for the public will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie. Private Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Roy Harrisville officiating. Burial will take place at Christ Lutheran Halvorson Cemetery in Menomonie. The funeral service will be live streamed to Olson Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com