Dorothy Baldeschwiler, 99, of Thorp, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Traditions Assisted Living in Thorp, with family by her side. Dorothy Linse was born November 4th, 1922, in rural Buffalo County to the late Ehahardt and Theresa (Thalacker) Linse. The family moved to the Town of Taft, Taylor County, in the spring of 1923. Her family moved south of Gilman and she attended Maple Leaf and Westland Schools. Dorothy worked at the Carl Freudenthal garden for two years.
On November 8, 1939, she married Joseph Romanowski. They lived in a log house and cleared the land with horses. The couple built a nice farm and raised their family there with the births of Ronald, Evelyn, James and Lawrence. The family was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huron, and then SS Peter & Paul of Gilman.
Dorothy was a member of the Lady’s Guild, a lifelong member of Learn & Earn Homemakers club and, with the help of neighbors, helped organize Poplar Grove 4-H club. Three generations of the family were members and Dorothy was club leader for 60 years.
After Joe passed away on July 13, 1972, Dorothy married Ralph Miller and they built a home on the farm. After Ralph passed away she moved to Gilman, selling the farm to her son, Larry, and Bev. In 1984 she married Alfred Baldeschwiler and moved to Chippewa Falls. They built a new house and started flower, berry and vegetable gardens. The couple were members at Notre Dame Catholic Church, where Dorothy was a member of the Catholic Women’s club and Wisconsin Lily Club.
Dorothy grew prize lilies and planted the lily garden in Chippewa park area for several years. She began exhibiting vegetables, berries and flowers at the WI State Fair, where she acquired 835 ribbons in 30 years. Dorothy loved family gatherings and get-togethers.
She is survived by her sons, Ronald (Judy) of Gilman, James of Stanley and Lawrence (Beverly) of Stanley; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 11 great, great-grandchildren. Dorothy is preceded in death by her three husbands; her parents; her daughter, Evelyn Samplawski; two grandsons, David Samplawski and Daniel Romanowski; one great-grandson, Kevin Romanowski; two brothers, Harold and Robert Linse; and three sisters, Mildred Perret, Marie Kirchenbauer and Esther Cusenberry.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022, at SS Peter and Paul Church in Gilman, with Father Vijay officiating. Burial to follow in Meadowbrook Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service Friday at the church. Plombon Funeral Service assisted the family.
The family would like to thank Traditions Assisted Living for their companionate and wonderful care for the last 3 ½ years. Also the loving care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.