Dorothy Mae (Simonson) Branshaw, 94, of Eau Claire, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family in the Town of Brunswick
Dorothy was born at home in Eau Galle, WI on October 18, 1926, the eldest of ten children to Floyd E. and Lois J. (Smith) Simonson. She attended school in Eau Galle until the 8th grade, when she was needed to work on the family farm.
Dorothy moved to Eau Claire on July 4, 1945. Her first employment was at Woolworth’s Dime Store in downtown Eau Claire. In December of 1945, she started working at Drummond’s (later Armours Packing Company). She worked there for 38 years. During her time at Armours, she also owned and operated Club 37 Tavern. Dorothy’s last employment was at the Welcome Matt, where she worked until she was in her late 80’s.
She married Robert Branshaw in 1947.
Dorothy loved to dance. She also enjoyed traveling, quilting, gardening, reading and spending the winter months in Mission, TX with her special companion, Leonard Mueller.
She was a member of The Women of the Moose-Eau Claire Chapter.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Charles Branshaw of Eau Claire; daughter, Cheryl (Daniel) Brantner of Edgerton, WI; grandchildren, Jodi (Ted) Gorski of Edgerton, WI and Jill Schultz of Kansas City, MO; great-grandchildren, Kileigh A. and Ella D. Gorski and Kaleb R. Schultz; sisters, Darlene Boggess of Eau Claire and Betty (Dave) Pehlke of Ramsey, MN; brothers, Robert (Jean) Simonson of St. Michael, MN and Dennis Simonson of Centerville, MN; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, James, Darrel, Kenneth and Delbert Simonson; sister, RoseMary Simonson; and special companion, Leonard Mueller.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the WEST CHAPEL location of Lemnark-Gosmrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave. in Eau Claire with Pastor Cheryl Miskimen officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service Tuesday at the WEST CHAPEL. Burial will take place in Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
