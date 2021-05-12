Dorothy M (Martell) Bruhling, 85, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 8, 2021 with family at her side.
Dorothy was born the 8th child of 11 to George and Evelyn (Harvey) Martell on March 20th, 1936. She attended Chippewa Schools. On June 2, 1951 she married Benny A. Bruhling in Stillwater, MN. While raising 4 children she also worked as a waitress in surrounding country clubs.
Dorothy was a strong-willed person who strived to better herself and accomplished earning a degree as a Dietician. Which she put to use by working 37 years at the Northern Center until retirement. Our mother was the most sincere, honest, and non-selfish person we ever knew, and always pushed us to better ourselves.
She is survived by her four children: Belinda Dressel of Chippewa Falls; Benny J (Suzann) Bruhling of Chippewa Falls; John H (Judy) Bruhling of St. Joseph, MO; and Jeanette Ottinger of Chippewa Falls; two sisters Corky Rubenzer of Chippewa Falls and Margie Paradise of Rice Lake;16 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Benny, parents, George and Evelyn Martell, in-laws, Albert and Hazel Bruhling, son-in-law, Gordon Dressel, brothers, Art, Francis, George, Donny, and Chuckie Martell, sisters, Betty Hayes, Rosemary Martell, and Beverly Hansen.
Private family services were held. Interment was in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
“We love you and miss you already mom!”
