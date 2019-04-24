Dorothy Cance

Dorothy nee Janssen Cance, 96, of Stanley, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the Homeplace in Stanley where she resided for the past 8 years. She was the last surviving child of the late Jake and Rose (Vandenberg) Janssen of rural Boyd.
Dorothy was born on December 11, 1922 in the Town of Delmar. As a child she attended Delmar Center School and St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Boyd. She graduated from Stanley High School in 1941 and for a time considered becoming a nurse. But after spending several months with her aunt Ethel Vandenberg in Santa Fe, NM, she knew she wanted to become a teacher. Returning to Wisconsin, she enrolled at Eau Claire State Teacher’s College. She also rekindled a relationship with a neighbor – Robert Cance – who she married on June 14, 1943.
Shortly after the wedding, Bob went off to Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge, while Dorothy earned her Rural Teaching Certificate and began teaching at Popple Hill School, ten miles north of Stanley. Responsible for all eight grades, she earned a salary of $115 per month. She later taught at another one-room school, Black Creek, which in 1960 was consolidated into the newly created Stanley-Boyd School System. Dorothy was assigned to teach seventh grade, which she would continue to do for 22 years combined at Lincoln, Dodge and finally the Middle School. Throughout her career, Dorothy was seen as a “teacher of significance” and touched the lives of many. She retired in 1982. In 2016 she was recognized with a Revered Alumni Award from the Stanley-Boyd Alumni Association.
In her spare time, she raised a family of five boys and earned a four-year degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire. The thrill of a lifetime came in 1968 when she attended Super Bowl II in Miami; she remained a staunch Packers fan throughout her life. She was a past member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Stanley and St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in the Town of Seymour.
She is survived by her children: John (Iris) of Tucson, AZ; Joel (Nancy) of Franksville, WI; and Mark (Sue) of Chippewa Falls, WI. Also survived by 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren (with another soon to arrive); and many nephews, nieces and friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Robert (2010), sons Robert, Jr. (1992) and Thomas (2013), and all of her siblings: Leone Willkom, Robert, Matilda “Sister Rosaline”, Giles, Betty Bowen, Ida Mae Lengyel, and Roselyn Steinmetz.
A service of Christian Burial will be held at 1PM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Plombon Funeral Home-Stanley. Inurnment will follow in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery-Stanley. Visitation will be from 11AM until time of service Saturday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to the Stanley Historical Society or the Stanley-Boyd Alumni Association Scholarship Fund.
Special thanks are extended to the staff of The Homeplace for their thoughtful and considerate care over the past few years. We also want to thank the St. Joseph’s Hospice team for their support.