Dorothy Irene Bullis was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on June 17, 1920. She was the daughter of Thelma Goff and Verne Bullis. They lived on a farm south of Eau Claire and she attended Robbins Eau Claire County School. Dottie graduated from Eau Claire High School in the class of 1937 and the Eau Claire State Teachers College in the class of 1941 where she was a cheerleader and played in the bands.
Dottie was a very active person. She loved to skate, ski, swim, golf and dance. She worked for the YMCA as a lifeguard and camp counselor and director at Camp Manitou. On October 25, 1941 she married Arnold N. Carpenter in Alexandria Louisiana. They had two children: Timothy Arnold and Catherine Rae.
During World War II she taught school and attended the University of Wisconsin Madison for summer school sessions. After 15 years of teaching High School English, General Science and Physical Education, Dorothy returned to the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire where she received a major in Art; which she taught for another 15 years.
After retiring, volunteering kept her busy. She was an active member of the Lake Street Methodist Church and the Regent of the Eau Claire Chapter of The Daughters of the American Revolution where she also served on the Wisconsin State Board. Dottie was an active member of the Chippewa Valley Museum serving as a Docent, and Co-Chairman of the Christmas Open House for 5 years. She was a partner in the Telephone Pioneers of America, President of the Eau Claire Genealogical Research Society, Co-chairman of the American Legion State Convention, President of the Eau Claire Art League, a member of the Eau Claire Service League, a member of VFW Post 305 Auxiliary. President of Hallie Golf Club, Hudson golf club, Hillcrest Golf, and Country Club.
Bridge, sewing, painting and genealogy were pastimes she enjoyed. As the “Hat Lady” she gave many programs in Eau Claire and throughout the state. Dottie loved to travel and felt very lucky to have been to Europe seven times. Most of all she loved her family and her friends.
Dottie is survived by her son, Tim (Sharon) Surprise, AZ; and daughter Kitty of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Matthew Horn (Traci) Sandy UT, Lindsay Prince (Mike) Scottsdale, AZ, and Jeffery Carpenter of Phoenix AZ; she was also blessed with 3 great-grandchildren, Aurora Horn, Bennett and Luke Prince.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Arnold N. Carpenter; brother Jack (Ruth) Bullis; she was also preceded by many in-laws and way too many friends.
