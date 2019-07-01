Dorothy A. Chmel, age 80, of Eau Claire, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Eau Claire.
Dorothy was born March 10, 1939, in Pittsville, WI, to the late Rudolph and Beatrice (Domke) Meyer. She graduated from Edgar High School with the Class of 1957. She went on to attend the nursing program at Luther Hospital where she worked for several years. Dorothy married James M. “Jim” Chmel on May 28, 1960. Together they had two children, Renee and Marcus. Dorothy and Jim took over the family business from Jim’s father, a dental laboratory called E.C. Chmel Inc. She was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church and the Kiwanis Club. Dorothy and Jim traveled extensively. She enjoyed boating and spending summer weekends on their houseboat on the Mississippi River. Winter months were spent in Fort Myers, FL. Dorothy was the ultimate cook and loved to entertain her family, especially on New Years Day. She made an amazing pork roast and sauerkraut. Dorothy’s grandchildren were the light of her life, she was a very proud grandmother.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Renee (Robert) Chambers of Ramsey, NJ; grandchildren, Kelly and Sean Chambers; brothers, Robert (Elaine) Meyer and Richard (Caroline) Meyer; sister, Elaine (Ken) Lizotte. Dorothy is further survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim; son, Marcus; and her parents.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Salvation Army, 2211 S. Hastings Way, Eau Claire, WI 54701, The Boys and Girls Club, 1005 Oxford Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54703 or Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum, 1110 E. Half Moon Dr., Eau Claire, WI 54702.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grand Ave, Eau Claire, with Rev. Dr. Philip Ruge-Jones officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 1st Ave, Eau Claire, and again one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place in Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
