Dorothy Ann (Krushas) Dale passed away peacefully in the morning hours on March 3rd, 2022, at Menomonie, Wisconsin, after a brief illness.
Dorothy was born on December 12th, 1928, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the daughter of Joseph W. and Ida B. (Kaiser) Krushas. She was very proud of her hard-working immigrant parents and grateful for the upbringing they gave her and her siblings.
Dorothy was a 1946 graduate of Rufus King High School in Milwaukee. She furthered her education in Menomonie at University of Wisconsin-Stout, obtaining a BS Degree in Home Economics Education in 1952, an MS in Vocational Education in 1975, Education Specialist in Vocational Education in 1980. Education was very important to her, and she actively continued learning throughout her life and retirement.
Dorothy’s professional career began teaching Nursery School at Stout. She taught Jr. High School Home Economics in Chippewa Falls, High School Home Economics in Eau Claire, and Adult Vocational courses in Menomonie. She worked 18 years in Research and Development at UW-Stout and was instrumental in developing and directing the Cooperative Education Program. She served on the National Cooperative Education Board from 1987-1990; the Midwest Cooperative Education Board from 1985-1990; and on the Wisconsin Cooperation Education Association Board from 1986-1988.
Her community involvement included serving as a board member of the Mabel Tainter Literary and Educational Society for thirteen years, Indianhead Federated Library System for four years, and the Epilepsy Foundation of Western Wisconsin for six years. She was an active member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood from 1959 to present. She was a long-time member of Grace Episcopal Church serving as a Sunday school teacher and superintendent, choir member, vestry clerk and member, and altar guild director.
Dorothy was an organized, very capable woman of leadership. She loved reading, cooking, gardening, and handwork of all kinds. Witnessing her Christian faith and the love and devotion she had for her cherished family was an example to her friends and family. She faced her life with grace and poise, and she had a remarkable positive attitude. Long will the memory of her beautiful singing voice and generous laughter be with those of us left behind as we continue life without her presence on earth.
Dorothy is survived by her loving daughter Diana Dale of Menomonie, her dear daughter-in-law Julie (Knopps) Dale, her cherished grandchildren, Jacob Dale, and Jenna Dale of Hastings, Minnesota. She is further survived by her former husband and the father of her children, Richard A. Dale, and extended family members and friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her father and mother, her beloved daughter and son, Carolyn Joan Dale and John R. Dale, her sister Helen (John) Quintero, brother Joseph C Krushas, and his wife Jean, and nephew Kurt Krushas.
Friends may call at Grace Episcopal Church, Menomonie, Wisconsin, on Thursday, March 10th, 2022, at 10:00 AM. A Memorial Service will follow at the church at 11:00 AM. Dorothy’s wish is that memorials be directed to Grace Episcopal Church, E4357 451st Avenue, Menomonie, WI. 54751. Olson Funeral Home will be serving the family.
