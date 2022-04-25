Dorothy M. Haanstad regained her spiritual form on April 21st, 2016. She was born Dorothy Meta Demmler in Eau Claire, WI, on June 21, 1923. Dorothy made life beautiful with her work as floral arranger, grower, and delivery driver in her family’s floral business. She loved playing the pipe organ for the church congregation. Her parents were Walter & Vera Demmler.
She studied/practiced her Christian Science faith daily, and was the church organist at Christian Science Churches in Hood River and The Dalles, Oregon. She played obo, piano and was self-taught on the pipe organ. She practiced her organ every day to ensure the music was correctly played every week. She accomplished this feat until just months before her passing.
Where DEMMLER PARK exists today, she learned to care for the living having been raised in the Demmler Greenhouse business. She married Wayne Duncan Haanstad during WWII in December 1943, and faithfully supported him during his many career promotions. They lived in seven different states until settling in Kansas City, Missouri, in March 1968.
She was survived by her three children, Nancy O’Dell (Haanstad) of Raytown, MO, sons, Mark Haanstad of Kansas City, KS and Scott Haanstad of The Dalles, OR; five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne, and sister, Alycemae Loether (Demmler).
She studied and actively practiced the healing arts/science as taught by Christian Science’s Founder, Mary Baker Eddy. Dorothy was an earthly expression of GOD’s Love in action.
