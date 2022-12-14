After celebrating her 95th birthday earlier in the week, Dorothy Jeanne (Christ) Dickoff passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at River Pines in Altoona.
Dorothy was born the youngest of five children to John Anton and Mary (Hoffman) Christ on December 5, 1927 in Menominee, Michigan and grew up in the twin city of Marinette, Wisconsin. She graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes High School in Marinette and earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry at Mount Mary College in Milwaukee. She then trained as a medical technician at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
Dorothy married her high school sweetheart, Charles Dickoff, on August 26, 1950 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Marinette. Charles and Dorothy were partners for over 40 years. During their early years of marriage, they lived in Madison, Beaver Dam and St. Joseph, Michigan before settling in Eau Claire in 1959. They became pillars of the community and raised a family of four children to adulthood before Charles passed away in 1991.
She was a loving and supportive mother to her children, who never lacked for an encouraging word, a hot meal, a ride home or a fan in the stands for athletic events, recitals, musicals or any other activity. She was especially devoted to looking out for her daughter Mary Ann through decades of health challenges stemming from congenital heart disease. It was an answered prayer that Dorothy could continue caring for her daughter until Mary Ann passed away last summer after a full life of 68 years.
Dorothy was an active member of Immaculate Conception Church for more than 60 years and served in the Adult Choir, the Funeral Choir, and Women’s Club.
While her primary focus for most of her adult life was her family, Dorothy had many interests and hobbies including tennis, bridge, and music. She also rooted for her beloved Eau Claire Regis and UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball teams at virtually every home game for decades. Dorothy belonged to PEO, a sorority which promotes educational opportunities for women. She was a Girl Scout leader and a long-time volunteer at Birthright and in the Sacred Heart Hospital Gift Shop.
In her later years, she always got a kick out of any time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and she loved to entertain visitors at her cottage on Shell Lake.
In 2019, Dorothy moved out of her home on Commerce Valley Drive to an apartment at Oakwood Hills and developed a new social network. In particular, she and her rosary partner Thelma Weisenbeck became inseparable friends.
Dorothy is survived by her children Steve (Dona Phillips), Mike (Betsy) and Jane (Patrick) Bruer, grandchildren John (Julianna Simon) Dickoff, Meg (Dave) Blodgett and Matt Dickoff, great-grandchildren Agnes Simon-Dickoff, Sam Blodgett and Edie Blodgett and nephew John Roosen. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Simon and Roger, sisters Claudia and Mary, husband Charles, daughter Mary Ann, and infant son David.
The family extends its gratitude to the staff at River Pines and St. Croix Hospice for the compassionate care Dorothy received.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Avenue, Eau Claire with Fr. Francis Thadathil, MSFS and Fr. Thomas Krieg officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at the church, and there will be a luncheon after the service. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery after the luncheon. The funeral will be live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/@immaculateconceptionec/streams
Please direct any memorials to: PEO Chapter CH, Treasurer, 5960 Wild Rose Lane, Eau Claire, WI 54701 or the Adult Congenital Heart Association (ACHA).
