After celebrating her 95th birthday earlier in the week, Dorothy Jeanne (Christ) Dickoff passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at River Pines in Altoona.

Dorothy was born the youngest of five children to John Anton and Mary (Hoffman) Christ on December 5, 1927 in Menominee, Michigan and grew up in the twin city of Marinette, Wisconsin. She graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes High School in Marinette and earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry at Mount Mary College in Milwaukee. She then trained as a medical technician at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

