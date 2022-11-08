Dorothy Jean Eimon, age 92, of Pigeon Falls, passed away peacefully at the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center on Wednesday November 2, 2022.

Dorothy was born on January 11, 1930 in Menomonie to Paul and Esther (Windler) Rollay. She attended the local schools and, upon the completion of her education, was a member of the Civil Service staff at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

