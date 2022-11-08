Dorothy Jean Eimon, age 92, of Pigeon Falls, passed away peacefully at the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center on Wednesday November 2, 2022.
Dorothy was born on January 11, 1930 in Menomonie to Paul and Esther (Windler) Rollay. She attended the local schools and, upon the completion of her education, was a member of the Civil Service staff at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
Dorothy married Erling Eimon on June 8, 1968 in Menomonie. Together they farmed on the Eimon homestead prior to retiring in 1997 to Pigeon Falls. They enjoyed traveling and visited all but two of the lower 48 states over the course of their life together.
Dorothy’s volunteer work at church and the local community consisted of assisting the pastor with communion at the nursing home, quilting for the church (Pigeon Creek Quilters), Ladies Aid, and the Pigeon Flyers 4-H Club.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Erling; a son, Dr. Peter Eimon; a sister-in-law, Joyce Rollay and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by a brother, Jerome.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Peace Lutheran of Pigeon Falls with burial in the Pigeon Creek Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, both in Pigeon Falls. Pastor Greg Ofsdahl will officiate.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service.
The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Eimon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.