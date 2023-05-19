elliott photo.png

Dorothy Elliot

An “Old Soul” has passed on to join her husband Norman “Tink” and son, John on their next adventure. Dorothy (McDermid) Elliott died, after a brief illness, on April 1, 2023. She was born to David and Bess McDermid in Eau Claire on May 9, 1924 and was the third youngest of four McDermid children. Dorothy graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1941. Throughout her years she continued to organize her high school class reunions. After high school Dorothy worked at an ordnance plant in Eau Claire until enlisting in the US Navy in 1944.

