Dorothy Elliot

An “Old Soul” has passed on to join her husband Norman “Tink” and son, John on their next adventure. Dorothy (McDermid) Elliott died, after a brief illness, on April 1, 2023. She was born to David and Bess McDermid in Eau Claire on May 9, 1924 and was the third youngest of four McDermid children. Dorothy graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1941. Throughout her years she continued to organize her high school class reunions. After high school Dorothy worked at an ordnance plant in Eau Claire until enlisting in the US Navy in 1944.
She obtained her nursing training at Hunter College in NY, then California and ended up serving two years at a Navy base in Oklahoma as a WAVE. Dorothy was discharged in 1946 and returned home to marry childhood friend Norman Elliott on March 31, 1946 at Lake Street Methodist Church.
Their son, John, who was the “apple of their eye”, was born in 1948. He passed away at age 14 of a sudden illness. Life moved on and Dorothy became a very active member of Lake Street Methodist Church, Eastern Star, and volunteered at Mayo Clinic, Red Cross and Veteran Organizations. She cherished many lifelong friends in association with these groups as well as friends made through Wake Island reunions. Her husband Tink was a POW on Wake Island during WWII.
Dorothy and Tink loved to bike, cross country ski and camped every summer preferring State and County Parks. When Tink retired they spent their winters at Orangewood Shadows RV Park in Mesa, AZ. They became very active members of this wonderful new family and community. There they enjoyed biking, swam with the daily 6 am “polar bear” group and participated in many of the resort’s social activities.
One of Dorothy’s most memorable adventures was to travel, at age 90, to Washington DC on the Freedom Flight with her niece Joanie Elliott Molkentin. What a gift for both of them!
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, husband Norman, son John, siblings, Jim and Bob McDermid and Kay Lange. Other relatives preceding her are two nieces, one nephew and many brothers and sisters in law. She is survived by brother-in-law Art Elliott and many nieces, nephews and friends.
The Elliott, Lange and McDermid kids were enriched by having our aunt Dorothy in our lives!
Such a wonderful and stubbornly independent woman!
A celebration of life service for Dorothy will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24 at Lake Street Methodist Church. A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the church and continue until the time of service with military honors and lunch to follow.
If you wish to give a donation in Dorothy’s memory you may do so to Lake Street United Methodist Church, 337 Lake St, EC, 54703 or the High Ground Memorial Veterans Park, W7031 Ridge Rd., Neillsville, WI 54456
