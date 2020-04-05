Dorothy Fenske of Strum was born on March 16, 1925 in Merrill, WI to Fred and Minnie (Gilbertson) Johnson. She died on March 29, 2020 in Rice Lake, WI.
Dorothy attended school in Merrill and Stillwater, MN. She married George William (Bill) Fenske in Iowa City on November 18, 1942. They lived in Stillwater before moving to Strum.
Dorothy belonged to Immanuel Lutheran Church, VFW Auxilary and the former Strum Civic Club. She enjoyed camping, golfing, bowling, walking, gardening and car races.
She is survived by one son, Jerry (Roxie); daughter-in-law, Edith; four grandchildren, Tera (Daryl) Neibauer, Mark (Lisa), Jon (Becky) and Dave (Heather) Fenske; as well as nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by; her parents, husband, son Terry, grandson Troy and her sister Betty Kruell.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date and time yet to be determined, but it will be announced.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 - 7th St., in Osseo is serving the family. (715) 597-3711.