Dorothy Hardy

Dorothy Marie Hardy, age 97, of Menomonie, WI passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at The Neighbors of Dunn County.
She was born Nov. 6, 1924, in the Town of Red Cedar, Dunn County, WI to La Verne and Mabel (Green) Hardy. She resided in Menomonie her entire life and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1942.
Dorothy worked as a secretary at Berg’s Chevrolet and then Bank of Menomonie, retiring in 1990 after 20 years.
Dorothy was a long-time member of Peace Lutheran Church and a member of the Hospital Auxiliary. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, playing cards, and reading.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Sheila (Allan) Lemke; two grandsons, Mark Lemke, and Craig (Joy) Lemke; a great-grandson Dalton and great-granddaughters, Samantha, and Amber. She is also survived by her sister Sandra (Kenneth) Marquardt, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents La Verne and Mabel Hardy.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with Pastor Kenneth Marquardt officiating. There will be visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Burial will be in Peace Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Menomonie, Dunn Co. WI.