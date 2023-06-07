Isham, Dorothy_photo.jpg

Dorothy Ann (Bartig) Isham, 89, of Eau Claire passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at her home.

She was born March 31, 1934 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to William and Dora (Redmond) Bartig. She graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School class of 1952. On April 6, 1963 she married Raymond Isham.

