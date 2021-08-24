Dottie (Dorothy) Jean Jones died on Thursday, August 5th at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, WI. She was surrounded by her husband, daughters, niece, and granddaughter. Despite the difficult road of the past six months, Dottie never let it bring her down, she always had a smile on her face.
Dottie was born February 13th 1946, in Needles, California. She lived there with her father, Travis, her mother Odette along with her three older sibling Travis Jr. (Butch), Betty and Mary Louise (Patsy).
Dottie was so full of life and love she was always the life of the party. She loved to travel with her family and friends and has seen many places all over the world.
In 1977 while living in MN, a stranger asked her to dance, neither knew she had just met her husband of 47 years, Robert Jones. Soon thereafter, a new job opportunity brought the two of them and their four daughters to Toronto, Canada where they spent three memorable years before settling in Rochester, MN.
Some of her favorite hobbies included crocheting, square dancing, playing cards, shooting pool and singing karaoke. Her career was spent working in Customer Service where she touched the lives of so many people by spreading joy and laughter wherever she went. Her caring and compassionate manner made all that met her feel like family. No one was a stranger to Dottie, just a friend she had not yet met. Although she is no longer with us on this earth, the memory of her infectious zest for life will continue to comfort all who knew and loved her.
Dottie is survived by her very loving husband, Robert Jones, four daughters, Monica Yetter (Kevin) of Rochester, MN, Michelle Fonseca (Frank) of Toluca Lake, CA, Marlene Connor (Timothy) of Eau Claire, WI, Stephanie Stambelos (John) of Thousand Oaks, CA, long time family friend who was like a daughter, June Alper (Gregg) of League City, TX, two step daughters Karen Fullford (Mark) of England, Lynn Fitzwilliams (Rory) of England, Eight grandchildren; Tierynee Fricker, Ryan Sell, Hadyn Kingswan, Kael Seeley, Tanya Fullford, Liane Fullford, Jemma Fitzwilliams, Guy Fitzwilliams, Three great grandchildren, her niece Betty Wells and nephew Travis Estes. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and grandson Gareth Dingfelder.
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.