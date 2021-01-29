Dorothy H. Liddell of Chippewa Falls, died at the age of 99 on January 27, 2021, at Wissota Place Assisted Living Facility under the care of St. Croix Hospice.
Dorothy was born August 16, 1921, to Hilton and Lydia (Dubberke) Doege. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1939. Dorothy was married to Ward H. Liddell on June 26, 1941, at Zion Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls. Dorothy was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church.
Dorothy worked as bookkeeper for Ziebarth-Liddell Appliance in Chippewa Falls. She later worked for J.C. Penney in Chippewa Falls. Dorothy was then employed by the Chippewa Falls School District as an instructional aide until retirement in 1986.
Dorothy lived in the house that she and Ward built in 1941, on the street that they both grew up on, and where she remained until July of 2019 when she moved to Wissota Place.
Survivors include her daughters, Susan Roder of Chippewa Falls and Janna Johnson of Eau Claire; sons, John (Cynthia) Liddell of Chippewa Falls and Roger (Rita) Liddell of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Craig (Tammy) Roder, Gail Roder and Kyle (Claire) Roder, Rebecca (Nick) Schemenauer and Michael (Sarah) Liddell, Marcus and Ryan Liddell; great-grandchildren, Payton, Kelsey, Scott and Norah Roder, Allen-John “AJ” and Josephine “Joey” Schemenauer, Lucy and Lane Liddell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ward Liddell; her parents; her brother, Robert Doege; son-in-law, Clifford Roder; and great-grandson Preston Liddell.
A private family service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, February 1 at Zion Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls with Rev. Timothy Jones officiating. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls. Masks are required and appreciated.
Friends are invited to view a recording of the service that will be available Monday afternoon at https://www.pedersonvolker.com/obituary/Dorothy-Liddell
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Wissota Place Assisted Living for all the care they provided to Dorothy and for becoming her “second family” during the COVID pandemic. They also want to thank St. Croix Hospice for the help and support they provided to Dorothy and the family. We also would like to thank the members of Zion Lutheran Church for their many years of fellowship and support and Mobile Meals of Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
